Michael R. Helfrich was sworn in as the 25th Mayor of York City on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017. At the tail end of his address, he introduced a an interim police chief, as well as other cabinet officials. Wochit

If York City Mayor Michael Helfrich had to grade a report card based on his first year in office, he said he'd give himself mostly B's: a B in community outreach, a B in economic development and a B in general administration. 

On the 2019 budget, he'd give himself a C minus, he said. 

However, the low mark comes with the caveat that he was unaware until late September of the actual state of the city's finances, he said. 

"We were working under certain assumptions about the budget, and we found out late in September that the past administration had actually borrowed, or had been spending money out of the savings account, to support some of their initiatives, including the 4 percent tax cut," Heflrich said.

"And while I completely support any tax cuts we can get, you can't sustain a tax cut by using money out of your savings," he added.

In 2016 former Mayor Kim Bracey launched Vision 2020, a five-year plan to reduce real estate taxes by 15 percent. Bracey's administration had cut property taxes by 3 percent in 2017 and 4 percent in 2018. 

Bracey said Helfrich's account of how the tax cuts were made is not true. 

She said the city's five-year plan showed where the funding was coming from and was "very transparent" on the city website. 

City spokesman Philip Given said in the first few years of the plan, in order to deliver the smaller tax cuts, the city was able to make negotiations with unions and the school district to increase revenue and decrease expenses. 

"In the case of (the 2018) budget year, it doesn't appear they were able to do that effectively enough to deliver that tax cut," he said.  

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks as organizers hold a press conference to introduce 10,000 Acts of Kindness, a year-long collaborative effort to spread kindness and goodwill, outside of the York County Administrative Center in York City, Friday, June 29, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks as organizers hold a press conference to introduce 10,000 Acts of Kindness, a year-long collaborative effort to spread kindness and goodwill, outside of the York County Administrative Center in York City, Friday, June 29, 2018.
The York Jewish Community Center hosts a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community, Monday, December 10, 2018.
The York Jewish Community Center hosts a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community, Monday, December 10, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, talks with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, before a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community at the York Jewish Community Center, Monday, December 10, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, talks with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, before a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community at the York Jewish Community Center, Monday, December 10, 2018.
Melissa Plotkin, director of community engagement and diversity, goes over the program with Rep. Kristen Phillips-Hill and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich before a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community at the York Jewish Community Center, Monday, December 10, 2018.
Melissa Plotkin, director of community engagement and diversity, goes over the program with Rep. Kristen Phillips-Hill and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich before a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community at the York Jewish Community Center, Monday, December 10, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, talks with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, before a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community at the York Jewish Community Center, Monday, December 10, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, talks with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, before a celebration of human rights with Hanukkah-Lighting Darkness in Our Community at the York Jewish Community Center, Monday, December 10, 2018.
Mayor Michael Helfrich presents a flag to Rebecca Sable, widow of Officer Alex Sable, during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Mayor Michael Helfrich presents a flag to Rebecca Sable, widow of Officer Alex Sable, during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Mayor Michael Helfrich during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Mayor Michael Helfrich during Light Up York in York City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich introduces the debut of The York City Six, which includes: Mudhook Brewing Company, Liquid Hero Brewery, Crystal Ball Brewing Company, Collusion Tapworks, Gift Horse Brewing Company and Old Forge Brewing Company as the breweries combine their efforts to craft a pilsner at Liquid Hero Brewery in York City, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. The brew is expected to be matured by the end of the year and will be available at each of the six breweries where one dollar for each glass sold will be donated to the York City Police Department.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich introduces the debut of The York City Six, which includes: Mudhook Brewing Company, Liquid Hero Brewery, Crystal Ball Brewing Company, Collusion Tapworks, Gift Horse Brewing Company and Old Forge Brewing Company as the breweries combine their efforts to craft a pilsner at Liquid Hero Brewery in York City, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. The brew is expected to be matured by the end of the year and will be available at each of the six breweries where one dollar for each glass sold will be donated to the York City Police Department.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich addresses the crowd as hundreds gather to show their support for the Jewish community during a Vigil Against Hate at York City Hall, Monday, October 29, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich addresses the crowd as hundreds gather to show their support for the Jewish community during a Vigil Against Hate at York City Hall, Monday, October 29, 2018.
A York City Police Honor Guard member salutes Mayor Michael Helfrich after presenting a flag for the spouse of Officer Alex Sable, during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
A York City Police Honor Guard member salutes Mayor Michael Helfrich after presenting a flag for the spouse of Officer Alex Sable, during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Russalina "The Smoothie Queen" Nolden, left, of Russy's Sweet Treats, serves York City Mayor Michael Helfrich his smoothies during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
Russalina "The Smoothie Queen" Nolden, left, of Russy's Sweet Treats, serves York City Mayor Michael Helfrich his smoothies during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich proclaimed September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month during a Monday, Sept. 10, press conference at City Hall.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich proclaimed September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month during a Monday, Sept. 10, press conference at City Hall.
York City Fire Chief Dave Michaels, left, Deputy Chief
York City Fire Chief Dave Michaels, left, Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, center, and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, right, greet York City Police Lt. Robert Goshen, center left, and Chief Troy Bankert as firefighters recognize the police department during the York City Fire Department's awards ceremony at York City Hall Thursday, August 16, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich talks with Brandy
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich talks with Brandy Acevedo, center, and TanoveOnishi Sweeney, both of York City, before the York City Peace and Opportunity Summit at William Penn Senior High School Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Members of the York City School District and other community partners welcomed city residents to discuss violence in the city. Employers and career training organizations were on hand for participants to access.
From left, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, York City
From left, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, York City Police Chief Troy Bankert and Bankert's wife Mary pose for a photo during a police ceremony at York City Hall Monday, June 11, 2018. Bankert was officially promoted to chief during the event.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich in the front row during
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich in the front row during the William Penn Senior High School graduation at Utz Arena in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
From left, Elliott Weinstein, of Weinstein Realty Consultants,
From left, Elliott Weinstein, of Weinstein Realty Consultants, Katie Mahoney, of York County Economic Alliance and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich prior to the York County Economic Alliance hosts its Spring Legislative Luncheon at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, May 17, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during a press
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during a press conference announcing the results of Operation Ratchet Fire at York City Hall Thursday, May 3, 2018. He stands with U.S. Attorney David J. Freed and York City Police Chief Troy Bankert, right. The operation resulted in a federal grand jury in Harrisburg indicting seven people on drug trafficking and firearms charges. The six-month investigation was the result of a partnership between the ATF, York City Police, the York County District Attorney's Office, the York County Drug Task Force, and the West Manchester Township Police Department, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney;s Office.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Interim Police
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Interim Police Chief Troy Bankert hold a press conference on recent shootings, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich peruses some of the
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich peruses some of the confiscated firearms on display during a press conference announcing the results of Operation Ratchet Fire at York City Hall Thursday, May 3, 2018. The operation resulted in a federal grand jury in Harrisburg indicting seven people on drug trafficking and firearms charges. The six-month investigation was the result of a partnership between the ATF, York City Police, the York County District Attorney's Office, the York County Drug Task Force, and the West Manchester Township Police Department, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney;s Office.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich waits as community
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich waits as community members gather to pay their respects as the funeral procession for York City fallen firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, crosses George Street on Philadelphia Street in York City, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Anthony was killed in the line of duty March 22.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, speaks while,
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, center, speaks while, from left, York City Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Santiago, York City Fire Chief David Michaels, and York City firefighter and union member Bill Sleeger look on during a press conference at York City Hall in York City, Friday, March 23, 2018.
Deputy Chief Chad Deardorf, center, talks with Steve
Deputy Chief Chad Deardorf, center, talks with Steve Buffington, left, and Mayor Michael Helfrich at the scene of a wall collapse at yesterdays N. Broad St. fire. Several firefighters were trapped and injured. At least three were transported from the scene by ambulance.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich addresses the media
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich addresses the media while Pennsylvania State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in York City, Friday, March 2, 2018.
Honorable Mayor of York and Community Activist Honoree
Honorable Mayor of York and Community Activist Honoree Michael Helfrich is escorted to his seat during the African/African-American Love Feast and Recognition Dinner
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich attends the York Slumbering
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich attends the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge's 90th annual Groundhog Day event at York Elk Lodge 213 in York City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge mascot, Poor Richard, would predict an early spring. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Mike Helfrich makes a transaction during
York City Mayor Mike Helfrich makes a transaction during a poverty simulation at York College Thursday, Jan 11, 2018. Participants were given an identity and a budget with which to work to made ends meet in a simulated environment. The event is designed show the challenges that poverty stricken families and individuals face daily. It was facilitated by the Community Progress Council, hosted in partnership with The ArthurJ. Glatfelter Institute for Public Policy at York College, and sponsored by the York County Economic Alliance. The Community Progress Council offers the simulation to any interested organizations. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Mary Yeaple, a planner with York City Special Events,
Mary Yeaple, a planner with York City Special Events, and her son Jay holds the city's name as Michael Helfrich greets well wishers after taking the oath of office during a ceremony outside York City Hall Tuesday, Jan 2, 2017. Helfrich is the 25th mayor of York. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich during his inauguration ceremony outside York City Hall Jan. 2, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
Helfrich provides information about a morning police-involved shooting in Harrisburg in which York Police Officer Kyle Pitts was wounded, Thursday January 18, 2018. US Marshal Christopher Hill was killed during the incident and a Harrisburg officer was also wounded. file photo
Helfrich provides information about a morning police-involved shooting in Harrisburg in which York Police Officer Kyle Pitts was wounded, Thursday January 18, 2018. US Marshal Christopher Hill was killed during the incident and a Harrisburg officer was also wounded. file photo file, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich holds his first Neighborhood Chat at the Door of Salvation Development Center, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. file photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich holds his first Neighborhood Chat at the Door of Salvation Development Center, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during the 2018 Downtown First Awards at Logos Academy in York City, Thursday, April 12, 2018. file photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during the 2018 Downtown First Awards at Logos Academy in York City, Thursday, April 12, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
Amber Gallimore, 7, reacts as York City Mayor Michael Helfrich scoops ice cream during the grand opening of Cornerstone Ice Cream Shop on North Newberry Street, Monday, May 28, 2018. file photo
Amber Gallimore, 7, reacts as York City Mayor Michael Helfrich scoops ice cream during the grand opening of Cornerstone Ice Cream Shop on North Newberry Street, Monday, May 28, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
"Can you hear me know?" bellows York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, after a mic adjustment as he speaks during a press conference held to introduce 10,000 Acts of Kindness, a year-long collaborative effort to spread kindness and goodwill, outside of the York County Administrative Center in York City, Friday, June 29, 2018. file photo
"Can you hear me know?" bellows York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, after a mic adjustment as he speaks during a press conference held to introduce 10,000 Acts of Kindness, a year-long collaborative effort to spread kindness and goodwill, outside of the York County Administrative Center in York City, Friday, June 29, 2018. file photo file, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich listens during a York NAACP Chapter meeting at Crispus Attucks Community Center Tuesday, August 28, 2018, regarding a promotional video released by the city's police department. file photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich listens during a York NAACP Chapter meeting at Crispus Attucks Community Center Tuesday, August 28, 2018, regarding a promotional video released by the city's police department. file photo file, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during a York NAACP Chapter meeting at Crispus Attucks Community Center Tuesday, August 28, 2018, regarding a promotional video released by the city's police department. file photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during a York NAACP Chapter meeting at Crispus Attucks Community Center Tuesday, August 28, 2018, regarding a promotional video released by the city's police department. file photo file, The York Dispatch
York Mayor Michael Helfrich joins officials in cutting the ribbon on a new exhibit at the Goodridge Freedom Center on Friday, Oct. 5.
York Mayor Michael Helfrich joins officials in cutting the ribbon on a new exhibit at the Goodridge Freedom Center on Friday, Oct. 5. file, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich after Wolf gave a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo
Gov. Tom Wolf talks with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich after Wolf gave a victory speech during the campaign's Election Night Party at the Bond in York City Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wolf defeated challenger Scott Wagner to win a second term. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich looks on as the York Community Christmas Tree, donated by Robin Hildeband, of York, is placed in Continental Square in York City, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Once decorated, the tree will be lit during the annual Light Up York ceremony to be held in the square amidst a day of family activities on Saturday, Dec. 1. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich looks on as the York Community Christmas Tree, donated by Robin Hildeband, of York, is placed in Continental Square in York City, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Once decorated, the tree will be lit during the annual Light Up York ceremony to be held in the square amidst a day of family activities on Saturday, Dec. 1. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Salvation Army Major Dennis Camuti, left, watches as business manager Bob Drescher and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, right, make a donation during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Salvation Army Major Dennis Camuti, left, watches as business manager Bob Drescher and York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, right, make a donation during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich talks with Bob Pullo of the White Rose Leadership Institute afte a press conference at the Appell Center, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, announcing Give Local York, a 24-hour fundraising marathon, will take place on May 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich talks with Bob Pullo of the White Rose Leadership Institute afte a press conference at the Appell Center, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, announcing Give Local York, a 24-hour fundraising marathon, will take place on May 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during an awards ceremony for city teachers at the York City School District Administration Building Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. According to the Pennsylvania Value Added Assessment, York City students throughout the district exceeded the standard for PA Academic Growth. ÒShining StarÓ teachers were recognized during the event. Bill Kalina photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during an awards ceremony for city teachers at the York City School District Administration Building Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. According to the Pennsylvania Value Added Assessment, York City students throughout the district exceeded the standard for PA Academic Growth. ÒShining StarÓ teachers were recognized during the event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    The 2018 budget was created with former business administrator Michael Doweary, who resigned in July, and Helfrich noted the city will soon be hiring a replacement.

    Doweary said the city did not use funds from the risk-management fund for tax cuts in 2018, but did take from that fund to help offset some of the projected insurance increases. 

     

    He also said that Helfrich was aware of this as city council president.

    "Whatever was done with the 2018 budget he signed off on it; he didn't just find out here in December of 2018," Doweary said. 

    Tommy Williams has been the acting business administrator since Doweary's departure, but the city has narrowed down the search to fewer than 10 candidates, Helfrich said. 

    "I really hope to bring in an expert in business administration that will help me bring that C minus up to an A," he said. 

    'Huge disappointment': York City Council President Henry Nixon said he was disappointed to see Helfrich discontinue the tax rate decreases started by his predecessor.

    Nixon added that after serving six years on council, he thought Helfrich would have had a plan for even greater tax decreases than Bracey was carrying out. 

    Nixon said he'd grade Helfrich's first year as an overall D. 

    "I think it's been a huge disappointment to me," he said. "I don't think anything's been accomplished." 

    Helfrich said he would love to see a reduction in taxes, however he noted borrowing from city savings is not a sustainable way to do so.  

    "If you start using your savings to pay your bills you're going to run out of savings very rapidly," the mayor said. 

    Helfrich also said he apologizes for "springing the budget hearings" on council. When he became aware of the current state of finances, the administration kept delaying the hearings to try and have a better budget to present, he said. 

    Nixon also said he doesn't think there's been much of an effort on the administration's part to work with council throughout the year. 

    "A lot of larger initiatives that he's tried, he's sprung on council at the last minute ... and had very little information to help us make a decision and make sure we were going on the right track," Nixon said.

    Councilman H. Michael Buckingham also said that communication with council could have been better, but added that it improved as the year went on. 

    "It's his first year; there's a pretty steep learning curve," Buckingham said. "I think things are getting better in general." 

    Helfrich agreed he needs to find a way to communicate better and earlier with council. 

    "And I hope the city council members will more frequently take up our offers to meet with them so we can have more scheduled and more frequent communication," he added. 

    Council members Sandie Walker, Judy Ritter-Dickson and Edquina Washington did not return calls for comment. 

    Buckingham said he'd grade Helfrich's first year a C+, "mostly because some of the things he wants to do haven't rolled out yet." 

    "I like the way he's thinking outside the box with some of his initiatives," the councilman said. "I think they've been a bit slow to roll out. I'm not sure that's his fault or not." 

    More: York's 2019 budget plan: Fewer cops, more firefighters, higher health care costs

    More: Mayor: Mental health care could help combat violence in York City

    More: Fiber-optic project transforming York City neighborhood

    Economic Development: Going forward, Helfrich said, the city needs to make major changes in 2019 to help its financial situation. 

    To do that, the city needs to cut expenses and increase revenue.

    The city already cut expenses to the bone, reducing them in the 2019 proposed budget by $800,000, he said. 

    To increase revenue, the city needs to raise the property values of businesses in the city, which is a focus for 2019, he said. 

    "When you have higher-paying jobs we automatically get more money from the income taxes, when you have higher-producing businesses we get more money from the business privilege taxes, and when we increase the value of the city we get more money from property taxes," Helfrich said. 

    "All of these things are the win-win solutions to advancing the city," he added. 

    The city isn't just focused on bettering downtown businesses, but also businesses outside of the Central Market district which tend to be more racially diverse in ownership, Helfrich said.

    The city entered into an agreement with Downtown Inc to offer support services to businesses all along Market Street, he said. 

    "Many people have dreams about business and go into business, but don't always have all the background to make sure that a business keeps running successfully," the mayor said. "We want to increase our long term success rate for these businesses." 

    York County Economic Alliance CEO and President Kevin Schreiber did not return a request for comment regarding Helfrich's impact on economic development in his first year in office. 

    The aid to minority-owned businesses is just one way Helfrich said his administration has made strides in helping minorities in the city.

    The city is also looking into the HUB Zone initiative, a voluntary program where businesses agree to purchase a certain amount of supplies from minority-owned businesses, Helfrich said. 

    He also noted the addition of a Latino, fluent Spanish-speaking executive in the mayor's office to help with customer service and communication with the Latino community. 

    There is also a Spanish-speaking police chief in York City, Heflrich said. 

    "When I came into office, basically the only people that spoke Spanish were the people that would give you fines and the people that would take your money at the window," he said. 

    Lou Rivera, chairman of Latinos Unidos, said Helfrich has always been an advocate and supporter of the Latino community. 

    However, there is always more work to be done, Rivera said. 

    "In terms of a grade, with regards to the Latino community, I would give him a C," he said. 

    Rivera said during Helfrich's campaign, the mayor mentioned he would hire more Latinos in City Hall and all departments. 

    "I guess that's work in progress," he said. "I'm hopeful. You gotta stay positive. We’re not where we should be, but I'm hopeful."

    Rivera also recently announced he would be running for a spot on the York City Council in 2019. 

    York NAACP President Sandra Thompson did not return a call for comment regarding the mayor's first year in office and his impact on the black community.  

    Decreasing unemployment: Helfrich also noted upcoming plans to minimize the unemployment rates in the city. 

    York City has an unemployment rate of between 8 percent and 9 percent — more than double the county's approximately 3.6 percent unemployment rate, he said. 

    The issue isn't a lack of jobs, according to Helfrich.

    There are plenty of businesses hiring and looking for skilled labor; however, there are barriers preventing some city residents from learning new skills, he said.  

    "When you're in poverty, everything's a barrier — $1,000 tuition is a barrier," Helfrich said. 

    The city is working with the Salem Square Community Association and Johnson Controls to set up a new trade school. 

    The city is also looking to work with secondary educational institutions and the York City School District to bring secondary education classes into the city neighborhoods, making learning accessible to residents, Helfrich said.

    The initiative would be helpful particularly for single parents, he said adding that Latina women are one of the highest underemployed groups in the city. 

    "If we can set up classrooms for secondary education, including English as a second language, right next to where we're having activities for the kids, then people, particularly single moms, would be able to come in and have their kids in a safe place nearby while they are furthering their education and improving their marketability in the job market," the mayor said.

    One challenge Helfrich said he faced in office, is that as a candidate he had progressive initiatives he wanted to implement.

    In some cases, those changes can be "painfully slow," especially while running  a "$100 million business with over 350 employees," he said. 

