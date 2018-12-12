Ray Crenshaw (Photo: file)

A memorial service for Raymond Crenshaw will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Small Memorial AME Zion Church, 401 S. Queen St.

Crenshaw, a former York City councilman and community leader, died Sunday, Dec. 9. He was 86.

Viewings will be held at the church from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, before the service.

