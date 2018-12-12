Buy Photo LOGO light snow (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York County residents driving early Thursday morning could see some light snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Joe Ceru, meteorologist for the weather service, said snowfall amounts Thursday, Dec. 13, will be small — less than a tenth of an inch.

"It's going to come through late tonight, early tomorrow morning," Ceru said Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The snow is expected to fall before 7 a.m., he said, which would affect the early commute hours.

If the precipitation lingers, the snow will turn to rain or snow mix come late Thursday morning, according to Ceru.

In a hazardous weather outlook posted for York and surrounding counties, the weather service said to expect reduced visibility and slippery travel conditions into Thursday morning from the light snow.

Temperatures will increase later in the week, Ceru said. York County is expected to have a high of 40 Thursday, a high of 46 Friday, Dec. 14, and a high of 50 Saturday, Dec. 15, he said.

Highs will drop to the mid-40's on Sunday, Dec. 16, and Monday, Dec. 17, Ceru said.

The weather service is forecasting a 90 percent chance of rain Friday night as well.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/12/light-snow-expected-overnight-wednesday/2287485002/