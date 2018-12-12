. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Nov. 21 through Dec. 6.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected November 27, 2018

o House of Brew, Jackson Township

o Person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the food code as evidenced by not notifying department of new offering which requires three basin sink for ware washing and hand sink in the immediate area of frozen drink dispensers.

o Burger King No. 1016, Penn Township

o Observed the entire rear kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, old food debris, liquid splash, dust and soil and in need of major cleaning.

o Observed underside of handles of numerous refrigeration units are extremely soiled with old encrusted food debris and splash at the time of inspection.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Inspected November 29, 2018

o Hickory Farms No. 11386-Galleria Mall, Springettsbury Township

o The food facility does not have a hand wash sink.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to requirement for proper handwashing prior to donning single use gloves.

o Food Employee observed using a hand sanitizer without a prior hand wash.

Inspected December 3, 2018

o A Plus No. 40449H, Spring Garden Township

o The person in charge failed in their duties as evidenced in this non-compliant inspection report.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the unisex restroom.

o Training. Employees are not aware of the Big 6 Illnesses that prevent employees from working in food service. Provided handout.

o Possible cross contamination. Raw shell eggs are being stored overtop of hot dogs inside the bain-marie unit.

o Observed a soiled and moist wiping cloth on a countertop in the food preparation area. Wiping cloth buckets were not set-up. Corrected on the spot.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed a blocked or slow draining waste water drain line at the mop sink.

o Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Provided handout.

In compliance:

Inspected November 21, 2018

o Hong Kong Buffet, Newberry Township

Inspected November 26, 2018

o Sodexo @ OSS, York Township

o River Beverage Co., Hellam Township

o Red Rock Farm LLC., Lower Windsor Township

o Rail Trail Tavern, Glen Rock

o Outback Steakhouse, West Manchester Township

o MOD Pizza, West Manchester Township

o Eagle Fire Co. No. 1, Mount Wolf

o Delta Family Restaurant, Peach Bottom Township

o Café At OSS, York Township

Inspected November 27, 2018

o Texas Roadhouse, Springettsbury Township

o Sheilian’s Pizza & Taco Grille, Fairview Township

o Sechrist Brothers, Dallastown

o Old Forge Brewing Company, York City

o Maple Donuts No. 9, Newberry Township

o Loganville-Springfield Elementary School, Loganville

o Leader Heights Elementary School, York Township

o Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, Hellam Township

o Indian Rock Elementary School, Spring Garden Township

o Hanover Best Wok, Hanover

o DJ’s Westgate Beverage, West Manchester Township

o Brother’s Pizza, Newberry Township

o Aldi No. 089, Hanover

Inspected November 28, 2018

o Wallace Elementary School, West Manchester Township

o Trimmer Elementary School, West Manchester Township

o St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Hanover

o Spart’s Den @ York College, Spring Garden Township

o Sensenigs Pit Beef, Penn Township

o Sensenig’s Meats, Penn Township

o Rite Aid No. 0451, West York

o PR’s, Manchester Township

o North Salem Elementary School, Dover Township

o Nashville Vol. Fire Co., Jackson Township

o Isaac’s Restaurant & Deli, West Manchester Township

o Dover Area Elementary School, Dover

o Dairy Queen, Fairview Township

o Broadway Minimart, Hanover

o Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc., Conewago Township

o A Plus No. 40445H, Fairview Township

Inspected November 29, 2018

o York Haven Elementary School, Newberry Township

o VFW Post No. 6771, Dillsburg

o Northeastern Middle School, East Manchester Township

o Mt. Wolf Early LC, Mount Wolf

o Merlin’s Coffee, Hanover

o McDonald’s No. 20990, Springettsbury Township

o McDonald’s No. 16316, York Township

o Lin’s Peking Chinese Restaurant, East Manchester Township

o Kentucky Fried Chicken, York Township

o Kennedy’s Kitchen, Carroll Township

o Boscov’s No. 019, Springettsbury Township

o Boardwalk’s, Springettsbury Township

o All Saint’s Episcopal Church, Hanover

Inspected November 30, 2018

o Stop and Shop Exxon, Newberry Township

o Leib Elementary School, Dover Township

o Hanover Foods National Warehouse, Penn Township

o Denny’s Restaurant No. 2362, Hanover

o Dawg Gone Bees II @ Amish Market of Hanover, Penn Township

o Artisans & Oak, Penn Township

o Adams County Winery @ Amish Market of Hanover, Penn Township

Inspected December 3, 2018

o Yorkshire Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

o York Suburban Middle School, Springettsbury Township

o York Learning Center, North York

o York Country Day School, Spring Garden Township

o Weis Markets No. 104, York Township

o Stony Brook Elementary School, Springettsbury Township

o South Hills Golf Club, Penn Township

o Sheetz No. 224, Springettsbury Township

o San Marcos Mex & Mart LLC., Hanover

o Little Run Lodge, Spring Garden Township

o Jersey Mike’s Subs, West Manchester Township

o Hayshire Elementary School, Manchester Township

o Chuck E Cheese, Springettsbury Township

o Books-A-Million No. 962, Springettsbury Township

o Big Lot’s No. 5254, Springettsbury Township

Inspected December 4, 2018

o Weis Market’s No. 043, West Manchester Township

o Shangri-La, West Manchester Township

o River Rock Academy-Red Lion Campus, Red Lion

o Red Lion Area Senior High School, Red Lion

o Red Lion Area Junior High School, Red Lion

o New Lucky Seven, York Township

o Fortune Garden, Red Lion

o Collusion Tap Works, York City

Inspected December 5, 2018

o Eastern York Middle School, Lower Windsor Township

o Eastern York High School, Lower Windsor Township

Inspected December 6, 2018

o Windsor Manor Elementary School, Windsor Township

o Moon Dancer Vineyards & Winery, Lower Windsor Township

o McDonald’s No. 6499, York Township

o Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School, Windsor Township

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/12/latest-york-county-food-inspections-four-out-compliance/2287836002/