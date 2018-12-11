Buy Photo LOGO NARCAN NALOXONE BOX (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Two York City locations will be distributing free naloxone on Thursday, Dec. 13, as part of a statewide initiative.

Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week aims to get the opioid overdose reversal medication to those who might need it, according to a city release.

Naloxone will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the York City Bureau of Health, 435 W. Philadelphia St., and the York County State Health Center, 1750 N. George St.

Individuals and organizations can receive information and education and pick up naloxone kits while supplies last. Standing orders for prescriptions will also be provided to individuals to get the kits at a local pharmacy at their own cost if supplies run out, according to the release.

