Police charge truck driver who struck firefighter with DUI
Police say a water-tank truck driver had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he struck an off-duty firefighter who was changing a tire along a Pennsylvania highway.
Police charge truck driver who struck firefighter with DUI
The Associated Press
Published 8:25 a.m. ET Dec. 11, 2018 | Updated 8:26 a.m. ET Dec. 11, 2018
CARLISLE – Police say a water-tank truck driver had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he struck an off-duty firefighter who was changing a tire along a Pennsylvania highway.
State Police charged the driver Monday with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless endangerment among other offenses.
Authorities say 57-year-old Robert Marshal was hit along Interstate 81 in Carlisle in April.
Marshall, who worked as a firefighter in Washington, D.C., died at a hospital eight days later.
Investigators say the 47-year-old truck driver had an odor of alcohol on him at the scene, and they found an open, 16-ounce can of beer on the driver-side door.
Test results later showed he had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.225 percent.
He is currently free on an undisclosed amount in bond.
