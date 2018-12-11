Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

CARLISLE – Police say a water-tank truck driver had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when he struck an off-duty firefighter who was changing a tire along a Pennsylvania highway.

State Police charged the driver Monday with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless endangerment among other offenses.

Authorities say 57-year-old Robert Marshal was hit along Interstate 81 in Carlisle in April.

Marshall, who worked as a firefighter in Washington, D.C., died at a hospital eight days later.

Investigators say the 47-year-old truck driver had an odor of alcohol on him at the scene, and they found an open, 16-ounce can of beer on the driver-side door.

Test results later showed he had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.225 percent.

He is currently free on an undisclosed amount in bond.

