Former York City Councilman Ray Crenshaw died Sunday, Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post from the York NAACP.

Crenshaw also was the former head of the local NAACP and a previous leader of the county's Democratic Party.

The NAACP noted Crenshaw's death marked the second loss of community leader in a week, after the Dec. 3 death of Clair Sexton:

"In the past week, York County has lost two local icons, Clair Sexton (Ahmad Seifullah) and today, Ray Crenshaw. Both were gentle giants in the community in their own way, in their own right. These are losses not only to the African American community but to all of York County.

"They have each left footprints for us and for the next generations to follow. Ray Crenshaw was a pioneer for African Americans to enter politics and to participate in governing themselves. Clair Sexton advocated for and exemplified the benefits of re-entry and criminal justice reform programs."

"Both men were guided by their commitment to faith, family, freedom through education, and community.

"They have passed the baton. We honor them, each of their life’s work, and their legacies, by taking the baton and by progressing forward, faster, and further than they could imagine. We honor them by rebuilding foundations for our children to pass the baton to our children, so they may make even greater advancements."

