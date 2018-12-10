Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A York City man shot himself in the leg earlier this month, according to police.

Lt. William Wentz, who supervises the detective bureau, said the 21-year-old man shot himself in the upper leg while inside a home in the 600 block of Wallace Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

The lieutenant said carelessness led to the shooting and the matter is still under investigation. He said alcohol might have been involved and that there could be charges in the incident.

The lieutenant said the man was taken to York Hospital. He is expected to survive, according to Wentz.

The lieutenant said the man was visiting the home at the time and did not live there.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/10/police-york-city-man-shot-himself-sunday-night/2207745002/