Buy Photo Conewago Township is weighing a proposal to build a new warehouse in the area of Cloverleaf Road that would lead to rerouting the southbound I83 exit, Thursday, December 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo

Plans for a new warehouse in Conewago Township could require a reconfiguration of Interstate 83's Strinestown exit.

Representatives of Goodman North American Partnership, a global industrial property group with offices in Allentown, discussed the plans at township meetings in September and October.

The project is in the early stages, said township Supervisor Chairwoman Loretta Wilhide, and the township doesn't know how large the warehouse would be, how much it would cost or when construction would begin if approved.

The partnership has not yet purchased the 83-acre parcel of land in the area of Cloverleaf Road from Aaron Enterprises, a York-based drilling contractor, so no further actions can be taken until then, she added.

October supervisor meeting notes show the plan also hasn't been vetted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"It would be good for the township as far as the tax revenue and things, but we're just so concerned about the traffic," Wildhide said. "But nothing's been approved yet; it's all preliminary."

Wilhide said the group briefly detailed their proposal in the two meetings, and the company cited a wave of tax revenue and jobs as a main incentive for building the warehouse.

The group is also evaluating how to address the traffic concerns that come along with the warehouse, October meeting minutes show.

Goodman North American Partnership representatives did not return calls seeking comment.

Traffic already is an issue around the Strinestown exit, also known as Exit 28.

A recently released study for PennDOT suggests revamping the exit by putting a Single Point Urban Exchange.

That is a type of interchange designed to make it easier for a large volume of traffic to move through relatively small amounts of space.

According to minutes from both the September and October meetings, most of those in attendance were opposed to the plan.

Township resident Timothy Goodwin said "it's going to be a nightmare" if the warehouse is built.

"The whole thing is goofy, and it doesn't make any sense what they're going to do," he said. "It would really screw the neighborhood up, as we already have so much traffic here."

The township already has three warehouses, township manager LouAnne Bolstic said. But other warehouses are still in their planning stages, including a 1-million-square-foot warehouse along Zions View Road.

