Buy Photo Jamal Brandon, left, and Raymond Christas, both 17, from Dallastown, unload donated turkeys at the York County Food Bank, Sunday, December 9, 2018. The volunteers from the Dallastown football and wrestling teams, picked up turkeys donated during the first ever "Bring York Turkey to Church Day." Six area churches encouraged their members to bring a turkey to worship service during the event. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The holidays are the busiest time of year for the York Food Bank Inc., said program director Debbie Krout.

To help meet the need, the food bank held its first-ever Bring Your Turkey to Church Day on Sunday, Dec. 9. Organizers encouraged worshipers to bring a turkey to church as a donation for the food bank. Six area churches took part event, according to Krout.

Volunteers from the Dallastown High School football and wrestling teams collected the donated turkeys from the churches and delivered them to the food bank.

Eighty turkeys were donated, but about 600 are still needed for the 1,400 families being served this year, Krout said.

Donations made through Dec. 14 will directly support the Give a Meal program. After Dec. 21, donations will benefit member organizations.

Buy Photo Raymond Christas, left, and Jamal Brandon, both 17, from Dallastown, unload donated turkeys at the York County Food Bank, Sunday, December 9, 2018. The volunteers from the Dallastown football and wrestling teams, picked up turkeys donated during the first ever "Bring York Turkey to Church Day." Six area churches encouraged their members to bring a turkey to worship service during the event. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Krout said the York Food Bank Inc. also is planning a Bring Your Ham to Church event for Easter.

Churches participating in this year's Bring Your Turkey event were:

Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave.,York

Unitarian Universalist Church, 925 S. George St., York

St. John's Blymire Church, 1009 Blymire Road, Dallastown

St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 947 N. George St., York

Trinty UCC, 32 W. Market St., York

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/10/inaugural-bring-your-turkey-church-days-collects-80-birds/2259140002/