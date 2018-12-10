Inaugural Bring Your Turkey to Church days collects 80 birds
The holidays are the busiest time of year for the York Food Bank Inc., said program director Debbie Krout.
To help meet the need, the food bank held its first-ever Bring Your Turkey to Church Day on Sunday, Dec. 9. Organizers encouraged worshipers to bring a turkey to church as a donation for the food bank. Six area churches took part event, according to Krout.
Volunteers from the Dallastown High School football and wrestling teams collected the donated turkeys from the churches and delivered them to the food bank.
Eighty turkeys were donated, but about 600 are still needed for the 1,400 families being served this year, Krout said.
Donations made through Dec. 14 will directly support the Give a Meal program. After Dec. 21, donations will benefit member organizations.
Krout said the York Food Bank Inc. also is planning a Bring Your Ham to Church event for Easter.
Churches participating in this year's Bring Your Turkey event were:
Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave.,York
Unitarian Universalist Church, 925 S. George St., York
St. John's Blymire Church, 1009 Blymire Road, Dallastown
St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 947 N. George St., York
Trinty UCC, 32 W. Market St., York
