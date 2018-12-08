York gets $180K grant for community development
York City will receive a $180,000 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans announced on Friday, Dec. 7.
The funds will be provided through the department's Early Intervention Program, and used for professional services in order to complete a citywide capital needs assessment, the York City Democrat said.
“Congratulations to the City of York for securing the funds for this state grant,” Hill-Evans said in the release. “The work done through the capital needs assessment will help to enhance efforts to revitalize and grow our community.”
The Early Intervention Program helps communities develop comprehensive financial plans and establish short and long-term financial objectives, according to the release.
Mayor Michael Helfrich also thanked Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Community and Economic Development in the release for supporting the city's initiatives.
The grant will be used to develop strategies for a better financial future in York, he said.
