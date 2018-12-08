Buy Photo State Representative Carol Hill-Evans speaks during a flag raising ceremony at Penn Park Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Her office purchased the 20'x30' American flag and the City of York provided upgrades to the flagpole and lighting. The York County Department of Veterans Affairs will be in charge of flag replacement as needed. The flagpole at Penn Park has been vacant since 2012. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York City will receive a $180,000 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans announced on Friday, Dec. 7.

The funds will be provided through the department's Early Intervention Program, and used for professional services in order to complete a citywide capital needs assessment, the York City Democrat said.

“Congratulations to the City of York for securing the funds for this state grant,” Hill-Evans said in the release. “The work done through the capital needs assessment will help to enhance efforts to revitalize and grow our community.”

The Early Intervention Program helps communities develop comprehensive financial plans and establish short and long-term financial objectives, according to the release.

Mayor Michael Helfrich also thanked Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Community and Economic Development in the release for supporting the city's initiatives.

The grant will be used to develop strategies for a better financial future in York, he said.

