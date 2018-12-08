Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)Buy Photo

York City Police are searching for a York man after a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 8, left another man in the hospital with injuries, according to a York City Police release.

At approximated 2 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of West King Street where Victor Pagan, 35 of York, suffered a "grazing gunshot wound to the head," police said.

Pagan was transported to York Hospital where he is in stable condition and being treated for his injuries, police said.

Police are searching for Juan Jose Torres Correa, 39, of York, in association with the shooting, according to the release.

Police said Correa may be driving a Gray Honda Accord with a license plate KFR5854.

Correa is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Police said the alleged shooting was a domestic incident and Pagan was targeted.

More: Police: York teen part of group being targeted in shootings

More: Three accused in shooting of 12-year-old face trial

More: 8-year-old boy, 2 teens injured in shooting

Anonymous tips can be submitted via text message by texting YORKTIPS and the tip to 847411.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/08/police-york-man-suffered-gunshot-head/2249364002/