Red Lion-based hard rockers Halestorm and the sons of a blue grass pioneer from York County were nominated for Grammy Awards Friday, Dec. 7.

"Uncomfortable," a single off of Halestorm's fourth studio album "Vicious," earned them a nomination for "Best Rock Performance" at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards.

Also making the list of nominees is The Travelin' McCourys, a Nashville-based blue grass band with two members hailing from York County.

Halestorm previously won a Grammy in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category for "Love Bites (So Do I)," a single off their second studio album "The Strange Case of ..."

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale was the first woman to win in the category, according to the Grammy Awards website.

The Travelin' McCourys earned a nomination in the Best Blue Grass Album category for their 2018 self-titled album.

Rob and Ronnie McCoury were born in York County, and their father is Del McCoury, a bluegrass legend who grew up in the Spring Grove area.

Neither band responded to email inquires seeking comment.

