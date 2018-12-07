CLOSE Alex Lauer lost his his struggle with a decade-long opioid addiction and now his family wants to help others, before it's too late. York Dispatch

Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Gary Tennis fill prescriptions for naloxone at Minnich's Pharmacy, 976 S George St., Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The life-saving drug is now available to all Pennsylvania residents.

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is expanding efforts to make the anti-overdose medication naloxone available to the public with a statewide distribution day next week.

Officials said Thursday that naloxone will be provided free to any state resident at 80 locations – most of them state, county and municipal health offices – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The locations in York County are:

York City Bureau of Health, 435 W. Philadelphia St. in York City

York County State Health Center, 1750 N. George St. in Manchester Township

The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance.

It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system.

The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.

