. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Nov. 19 through Nov. 20.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected November 20, 2018

o Royal Farms No. 162, York City

o Storage containers, in the Continental cooling unit, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food in the at prep table area stored open with no covering.

o Underneath fountain drink area is in need of cleaning. Outside areas of Continental unit is dirty.

o Underneath all areas of the prep and cooking areas are in need of cleaning. Door handles are dirty at coffee hand sink.

o Cabinets under the coffee area is dirty to sight and touch. Dirty door handles underneath the fountain drink area.

o Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored uncovered or not inverted.

o Observed clean single service cups and bags for chicken stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing inside receptacle

o Six bottles of Egg Nog with sell by date of 11/16/18. Discarded.

o Window wiper found in hand sink at coffee area. Removed

o Overhead fixtures at the coffee area has accumulation of static dust and in need of cleaning. Floor drain at the coffee sink is dirty. Mop sink drain has accumulation of food debris.

o Chemicals was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles.

In compliance:

Inspected November 19, 2018

o Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, Stewartstown

o Olive Garden No. 137, West Manchester Township

o New Freedom Restaurant & Coffee Shop, Shrewsbury Township

o Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Emigsville

o Dover Area High School, Dover

Inspected November 20, 2018

o Tom’s Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township

o Pakha’s Thai House Restaurant, Carroll Township

o New China Family Restaurant, Shrewsbury

o CVS No. 4215, York Township

o Coach Light Restaurant, Shrewsbury

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/06/latest-york-county-food-inspections-one-out-compliance/2225009002/