York City (Photo: York City)

The final opening of the York City Yard Waste Drop-off was delayed by one week and will be open on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city announced in a release.

Customers must provide proof or residency with a driver's license or current utility bill.

The yard waste site will be closed for the winter. It will re-open in April, weather permitting, on the first Saturday of each month.

Final curbside collections of yard waste will take place on Monday, Dec. 10, in the Monday refuse areas and on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Tuesday refuse areas.

Yard waste must be properly prepared for collection in one of the following ways: in authorized yellow yard waste cans at a max of 40 pounds, in biodegradable paper yard waste bag or bundled branches at a maximum of 3 feet in length and 40 pounds in weight per bundle.

Grass clippings are not part of the yard waste program and should either be left on the lawn or bagged with the normal trash.

Yellow yard waste cans and biodegradable paper yard waste bags are for sale at the public works office, 101 S. George St. Proof of residency is required.

Paper leaf and yard waste bags, sold at retail stores, may also be used.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/05/york-city-extends-final-yard-waste-drop-off/2205036002/