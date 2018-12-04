CLOSE PA Rapid Bridge Replacement Project commemorates its 500th bridge York Dispatch

Buy Photo Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its 500th bridge, as part of the PA Rapid Bridge Replacement project, on Andersontown Road, spanning Yellow Breeches Creek into both Fairview and Lower Allen Townships, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A statewide public-private partnership to quickly and more efficiently replace structurally deficient bridges has finished in York County.

On Friday, Nov. 30, the bridge on Spanglers Mill Road in Fairview Township reopened to traffic.

It was the last of 16 York County bridges that were among 558 across the state targeted for replacement through a partnership between the state Department of Transportation and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Program requires Plenary to design and perform the work on the bridges as well as maintain them for 25 years.

Plenary spokesman Rory McGlasson said Monday, Dec. 3, that all the York County bridges targeted for replacement are complete.

“The project in York County has been a success, just as it has across the state, in that we have managed to complete a lot of bridges in a short period of time," he said. "In turn that has reduced the total amount of bridges rated in a poor condition within PennDOT’s inventory of bridges.”

More: Two years after rapid bridge replacement began in York County, four projects remain

Replacement: McGlasson said Pennsylvania's rapid bridge replacement program launched in 2015, and work on the first York County bridge began in spring 2016.

Most of the bridges throughout the county were closed for a few weeks, he said, adding that the bridges had a "broad scope" of different structures.

The closures, McGlasson said, lasted anywhere from two to 15 weeks.

He said the new bridges are expected to last more than 100 years.

Statewide, there are more than 40 bridges left to be repaired under the partnership, according to McGlasson.

Recently, a York County bridge was recognized as the 500th span completed through the program. On Thursday, Nov. 29, officials reopened the Andersontown Road bridge in Fairview Township with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

More bridges: On Monday, McGlasson said the remainder of the bridges not yet completed should be finished by early summer 2019.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said Monday that there are 70 bridges in York County that are still considered in poor condition.

In 2018, at least eight of those 70 were addressed by PennDOT's construction program, independent of the rapid bridge replacement project, he said.

There are 660 state bridges in York County, according to Penny.

“It’s an ongoing effort, (in) that you’re never really out of it," he said.

PennDOT's District 8, which covers York, Adams, Cumberland, Lancaster, Dauphin, Frankling, Lebanon, and Perry counties, is responsible for 3,400 bridges, according to Penny.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

