Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo

The Midstate Ballet and the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, recently rehearsed at Greater York Dance for the upcoming 20th Anniversary Nutcracker season.

Performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available by calling 717-846-1111.

