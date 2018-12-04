Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Dr. William Rapp, right, leads the Midstate Ballet Orchestra as they rehearse "Waltz of the Flowers" for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Ashylynd Talbert, 11, left, and Anya Lebouitz, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs