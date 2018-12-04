PHOTOS: Midstate Ballet prepares for Nutcracker
Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Ava Talbert, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearses for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Dr. William Rapp, right, leads the Midstate Ballet Orchestra as they rehearse "Waltz of the Flowers" for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Ashylynd Talbert, 11, left, and Anya Lebouitz, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Ava Talbert, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearses for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The Midstate Ballet and the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, recently rehearsed at Greater York Dance for the upcoming 20th Anniversary Nutcracker season. 

    Performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available by calling 717-846-1111. 

