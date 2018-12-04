Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Food bank asks Yorkers to 'Bring Your Turkey to Church'
York County Food Bank is partnering with six York County churches to host the first "Bring Your Turkey to Church Day" on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Food bank asks Yorkers to 'Bring Your Turkey to Church'
York County Food Bank is partnering with six York County churches to host the first "Bring Your Turkey to Church Day" on Sunday, Dec. 9.
All of the turkeys collected will benefit the food bank's Give A Meal Program, aiming to provide 1,600 holiday meals to those in need, according to a release.
The program partners with 10 school districts in York County; meals are packed and distributed to the school districts, which give them to families in need in their area.
The following churches will be participating in Sunday's collection:
- Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion
- St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 Springettsbury Ave., York
- St. John's (Blymire's) United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Road, Dallastown
- St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 947 N. George St., York
- Trinity United Church of Christ, 32 W. Market St., York
Food bank volunteers will be picking up the turkeys from the participating churches and bringing them back to the food bank at noon.
Those wishing to donate can also directly bring a turkey to the York County Food Bank, 254 W. Princess St., any time before Friday, Dec. 14.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/04/food-bank-asks-yorkers-bring-your-turkey-church/2202586002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs