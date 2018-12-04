Buy Photo Dulce Maria Puello bags some potatoes while her niece Aurelina Perez holds a bag during a pop-up market at the York County Food Bank on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Both live in York City. Debbie Krout, director of operations and programs for the food bank, said the bank had extra perishable items after the Memorial Day holiday, during which the bank skipped its normally scheduled food offering. In addition to its Food for Families each Friday, the bank now offers fresh produce Mondays during its pop-up market from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York County Food Bank is partnering with six York County churches to host the first "Bring Your Turkey to Church Day" on Sunday, Dec. 9.

All of the turkeys collected will benefit the food bank's Give A Meal Program, aiming to provide 1,600 holiday meals to those in need, according to a release.

The program partners with 10 school districts in York County; meals are packed and distributed to the school districts, which give them to families in need in their area.

The following churches will be participating in Sunday's collection:

Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 Springettsbury Ave., York

St. John's (Blymire's) United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Road, Dallastown

St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 947 N. George St., York

Trinity United Church of Christ, 32 W. Market St., York

Food bank volunteers will be picking up the turkeys from the participating churches and bringing them back to the food bank at noon.

Those wishing to donate can also directly bring a turkey to the York County Food Bank, 254 W. Princess St., any time before Friday, Dec. 14.

