Flipped tractor-trailer snarling traffic on Route 851 at I-83 overpass in Shrewsbury Twp.
A loaded tractor-trailer flipped onto its side at the Shrewsbury exit of Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Township, officials said.
It happened at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, near the I-83 overpass at Exit 4, where Route 851 becomes East Forrest Avenue, according to the York County 911 Center.
Just after 1 p.m., a fire official at the scene radioed a 911 dispatcher and said the road was expected to be affected for about four hours until the truck could be righted and moved.
The trailer weighs about 44,600 pounds and is loaded with blocks, the fire official said.
No injuries were reported, a York County 911 supervisor said.
