Westbound traffic on Route 851 in Shrewsbury Twp. was backed up after a westbound tractor-trailer flipped into its side about 12:45 p.m. Dec. 4, 2008, right at the Interstate 83 overpass. (Photo: Courtesy of PennDOT)

A loaded tractor-trailer flipped onto its side at the Shrewsbury exit of Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Township, officials said.

It happened at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, near the I-83 overpass at Exit 4, where Route 851 becomes East Forrest Avenue, according to the York County 911 Center.

Just after 1 p.m., a fire official at the scene radioed a 911 dispatcher and said the road was expected to be affected for about four hours until the truck could be righted and moved.

Tractor-trailer flipped near the entrance/exit ramps of Interstate 83 at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Twp. on Dec. 4, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of Heather Brett Harris)

The trailer weighs about 44,600 pounds and is loaded with blocks, the fire official said.

No injuries were reported, a York County 911 supervisor said.

