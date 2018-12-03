Farmland owners in York County are now eligible to receive disaster relief funding, according to a news release from Gov.Tom Wolf.
Wolf's office announced Monday, Dec. 3, that farmland owners in York County are eligible to receive the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the funding will help with losses caused by disasters in the 2018 crop year.
Those disasters include excessive rain and flash flooding, the release states.
Those eligible may apply for loans for up to eight months after a disaster declaration, according to the governor's office. They are asked to contact their local Farm Service Agency's office.
Residents in neighboring counties of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster are also eligible.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs