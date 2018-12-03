Buy Photo PEMA Director Rick Flinn, center left, looks on as Gov. Tom Wolf addresses media while touring the property of Amy and Paul Nevin that was damaged by flooding on Accomac Road in Hellam Township, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Farmland owners in York County are now eligible to receive disaster relief funding, according to a news release from Gov.Tom Wolf.

Wolf's office announced Monday, Dec. 3, that farmland owners in York County are eligible to receive the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the funding will help with losses caused by disasters in the 2018 crop year.

Those disasters include excessive rain and flash flooding, the release states.

Those eligible may apply for loans for up to eight months after a disaster declaration, according to the governor's office. They are asked to contact their local Farm Service Agency's office.

Residents in neighboring counties of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster are also eligible.

More information may be found at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/index.

