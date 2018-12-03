CLOSE The Harman and Myers families hold their 2nd annual holiday food drive John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

Buy Photo Sally Myers, right, and other family members of wave to passing motorists in the 1500 block of Loucks Road while collecting canned goods for donation to local food banks, Sunday, December 2, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

While many area families are out shopping to prepare for the holidays, one local family took to the road to collect food donations.

Tracey and Lee Myers, of the 1500 block of Loucks Road in West Manchester Township, started collecting Christmas inflatables about 15 years ago when their grandson was born. As the collection grew, passerby started stopping to take photos.

"We decided last year, my family and a few friends, we all dressed up in character and start collecting for various charities," Tracey Myers said.

She and her five siblings, along with their families, stood in front of the Myers' home in the 1500 block of Loucks Road waving to passing motorists, many coming and going from nearby Weis Markets.

"We had one gentleman stop by and brought eight bags full," Tracey Myers said.

This food will be donated to local food pantries, she said, adding, "It really warms our heart that we can do this."

