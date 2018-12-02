PennDOT (Photo: Submitted photo)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it will be renumbering Route 295 through Newberry and Conewago townships in northern York County.

Route 295 will be renumbered Route 297 to avoid confusion after a recent construction project on Interstate 95 in Bucks County renamed a portion of the roadway Interstate 295, according to a PennDOT release.

PennDOT York County highway maintenance sign crews will update the existing route signing, and the work is expected to be complete this month.

Sign updates for the large green Advance Guide Signs on Interstate 83 may take additional time, as those are serviced under contract work and not by PennDOT county personnel, according to the release.

Electronic maps issued by PennDOT will be updated once the signing modifications are complete.

