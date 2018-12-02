Local obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 2
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Billet, Glenn
Booth, Elizabeth
Chappell, Donald
DeGroft, Isabel
Dunlap, Vickie
Elfner, Mary
Goodling, Frederick
Heilman, Phillip
Hostler, Rose
Huff, Weston
Hyde, G.
Jacobus, Edwin
Kessler, Carol
Lecrone, Lynne
Nestlerode, Frederick
Nestlerode, Frederick
Parsons, James
Raubenstine, Evelyn
Royer, David
Rucci, Rose
Schaefer, Jane
Smith, Tracy
Staines, Donald
Taylor, Francis
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/02/local-obituaries-sunday-dec-2/2182917002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs