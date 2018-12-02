Buy Photo GIANT/MARTIN’s has voluntarily recalled Private Brand Frozen Broccoli Cuts (16 oz.) with sell by date of March 15, 2020 and UPC code 68826700926, according to the food store. (Submitted) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Giant Food Stores unveiled a remodeled store and opened its 77th Beer and Wine Eatery Thursday, Nov. 29, at its Shrewsbury location, 14635 Mount Airy Road.

The remodel includes an expanded produce department with more organic offerings, in-store cut fruit and a full salad bar, according to a news release.

Other updates include revamps of signature departments including meat and seafood deli, bakery and floral — and a new in-store sushi chef, according to the release.

The Beer and Wine Eatery will have hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers as as well as a wine selection. There's also a "mix-a-six" option that allows customers to create their own six-pack from a variety of craft beers, according to the release.

The eat-in and take-out selections in the eatery include sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads.

The eatery seats 30 customers and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/12/02/giant-food-stores-unveiled-remodeled-store-and-opened-its-77th-beer-and-wine-eatery-its-shrewsbury-l/2176408002/