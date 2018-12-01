The Spanglers Mill Road bridge in Fairview Township was reopened for traffic on Friday, Nov. 30, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced.
The bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek, as well as another over Mill Race in Lower Allen Township, was replaced as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.
The Cumberland County bridge also reopened on Friday.
Traffic Coordinator Brad Prinz, left, and Public Information Manager Jeff Rossi, of Walsh/Granite JV, prepare a sign for display as Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the 500th bridge, from the PA Rapid Bridge Replacement project, located on Andersontown Road, spanning Yellow Breeches Creek into both Fairview and Lower Allen Townships, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Public Information Coordinator Rory McGlasson, of Walsh Construction, speaks following ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of the PA Rapid Bridge Replacement project's 500th bridge, located on Andersontown Road, spanning Yellow Breeches Creek into both Fairview and Lower Allen Townships, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Project Engineer Nathan Elliott, left, of Plenary Group, and Public Information Manager Jeff Rossi, of Walsh Group and both with the PA Rapid Bridge Replacement project, prepare a sign for display as Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the 500th bridge for the project, located on Andersontown Road, spanning Yellow Breeches Creek into both Fairview and Lower Allen Townships, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
