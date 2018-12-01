CLOSE PA Rapid Bridge Replacement Project commemorates its 500th bridge York Dispatch

Buy Photo Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its 500th bridge, as part of the PA Rapid Bridge Replacement project, on Andersontown Road, spanning Yellow Breeches Creek into both Fairview and Lower Allen Townships, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The Spanglers Mill Road bridge in Fairview Township was reopened for traffic on Friday, Nov. 30, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced.

The bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek, as well as another over Mill Race in Lower Allen Township, was replaced as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

The Cumberland County bridge also reopened on Friday.

The bridges may be bumpy for drivers, but will be smoothed over when a polymer concrete overlay is applied in spring 2019, according to the contractor.

