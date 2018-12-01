Buy Photo crash logo (John A. Pavoncello photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Two men in the backseat of a car died early Saturday in Newberry Township when the vehicle they were riding in struck a tree, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of 735 Old Trail Road around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, the coroner's office stated in a news release.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The reported driver was flown to an area hospital, and another passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment; their conditions were unknown as off around 7:30 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

A preliminary investigation found the vehicle, a 2017 blue Ford Fusion, was traveling south on Old Trail Road, according to Newberry Township Police.

The driver lost control of the car, and the car crossed over to the north bound lane and struck a tree, police said in a release.

Emergency first-responders and Newberry Township Police arrived to the scene. Newberry Township Police is investigating.

Pennsylvania State Police is reconstructing the crash.

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner and Chief Deputy Coroner Claude Stabley responded to the scene and certified the deaths.

The names of the men who died will be released later today.

