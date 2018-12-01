CLOSE During his 1989 inauguration speech, President George H.W. Bush talked about a legacy of compassion, which continued to show long after leaving office. Wochit, York Dispatch

Former President George H.W. Bush attends a ceremony for 25th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act, July 25, 2005. President Bush died on Friday Nov. 30, 2018. (Department of Housing and Urban Development/TNS) (Photo: Handout / TNS)

George H.W. Bush's death spurred condolences and emotional tributes from elected officials — even those whose politics differed from those of the former president.

Bush died at 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, at his Houston home, nearly eight months after the death of his wife Barbara.

Across social media platforms, Pennsylvania and York officials mourned the nation's loss, remembering Bush for his service to the country and for his personal achievements.

"President George H.W. Bush was a great American patriot, dedicated public servant, tireless humanitarian, and a caring family man," U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said in a statement.

On Twitter, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said Bush served the country "honorably and with distinction for over 40 years."

Casey's tweet continues to note Bush promoted democracy in the former Soviet Union and expanded the rights of individuals with disabilities.

York County Democratic Party Chairman Chad Baker shared a similar sentiment in a statement, also calling Bush a "true public servant in many ways throughout his long life."

Baker said Bush's military service, role within the CIA, and two terms as vice president and one term as president were "huge sacrifices" Bush was willing to make "for the betterment of this country."

"While, as members of the Democratic Party, we often did not see eye to eye with President Bush in his policy, it is safe to say we respected him and his continued dedication to the United States," Baker said. "He should be remembered for this above all else.”

The York County Republican Committee shared a post by the late Bush's son, President George W. Bush, and thanked the 41st president for his service to the nation.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, ordered all commonwealth flags throughout Pennsylvania to be flown at half-staff to honor Bush.

In a statement, Wolf said Bush was a "kind and gentle man" and will be greatly missed.

"A decorated war hero and career public servant with extensive credentials, President Bush protected and brought honor to America," the governor said. "'41' will be remembered for signing the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act, his post-presidency work on behalf of his fellow veterans and bringing honor and grace to his service."

On Twitter, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican, said Bush served the nation "by faith and principle."

Bush showed America the value of "being a hard worker, a loving father, and a public servant," Smucker said.

"He led our country by example, and will be missed," he said.

