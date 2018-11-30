Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Two people were hurt when a truck hit a Rabbit Transit bus head-on in York City Wednesday night, according to a fire official.

York City Fire Chief David Michaels said the pick-up truck struck the bus in the 200 block of West King Street at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Michaels said the driver of the truck went the wrong way on the one-way street and struck the bus.

"It was some type of medical issue with the driver," he said.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the crash, the chief said. Both drivers were taken to York Hospital for treatment.

West King Street was closed for a brief period of time while crews responded to the scene, he said.

