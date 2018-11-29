Buy Photo Santa Claus arrives on a fire engine during the first annual Spring Grove Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Spring Grove, Pa. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A tree-lighting ceremony in Spring Grove the night of Thursday, Nov. 29, will close the traffic circle in Spring Grove.

Southwestern Regional Police said the ceremony will be held Thursday from 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The event will begin on the grounds of Hoke House, which adjoins the traffic circle in Spring Grove, police said.

The circle itself will be closed for a shot time around 7:45 p.m.

During the event, Roth's Church Road from the circle to Spring Forge Drive will be closed, according to police.

Southwestern Regional Police are asking drivers to be cautious of increased pedestrian traffic near the circle during the event.

