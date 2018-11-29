Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Harrisburg Police said a York County man fatally struck by a bus in Harrisburg in early October was in the driver's blind spot.

After an investigation by the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, officials determined the incident in which Daniel Harmon was struck by a bus on Oct. 1 was not a criminal matter, police said in a news release Thursday, Nov. 29.

Daniel Harmon, 63, was struck by a Capital Area Transit bus shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Second and Market streets, police have said.

Harmon's obituary states he was from Dillsburg.

Not criminal: In the release Thursday, police said investigation showed that Harmon crossed the street at a section where pedestrians aren't supposed to cross.

That put him in a blind spot, preventing the bus driver from seeing him or reacting until after Harmon was struck, according to the release.

Officers tried to render aid to Harmon, but he succumbed to his injuries, the news release states.

Dauphin County Coroner's Office said that Harmon died of multiple traumatic injuries, with the manner accidental.

Harrisburg Police Capt. Gabe Olivera told The York Dispatch at the time that Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

