York County is under a wind advisory Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said winds will be between 15 and 25 mph, with occasional gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

The stronger gusts will most likely occur in the late morning and early afternoon hours, according to the weather service.

Strong winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines, and scattered power outages could happen, the weather service said.

York County will remain under the advisory until 4 p.m.

