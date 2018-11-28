Buy Photo Droplets of wash are added to the blood sample on the free HIV testing device by Linkage to Coverage Coordinator Tadd Hoffman, of Family First Health, at Minnich's Pharmacy in Spring Garden Township, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Family First Health will observe the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day on Friday, Nov. 30 with activities including free, confidential HIV testing.

Today, three in four people living with HIV know their status, but there is still progress to be made to reach those who don't, according to a Family First Health release.

Family First Health's Caring Together Program, a collaborative partnership with WellSpan Health, offers a system of coordinated care for people who are HIV positive to ensure they have access to needed services.

Friday's free testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family First Health's George Street Center, 116 S. George St., for anyone 13 and older. Testing will be done on the third floor, and an information booth will be set up on the first floor.

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1, the Family First Health building will be lit with red lights in honor of World AIDS Day.

In addition to free testing, there will be a time of reflection and remembrance from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Serenity Garden of Hope, 117 S. Albemarle St.

There will also be an informational booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Minnich's Pharmacy, 976 S. George St. Minnich's Pharmacy will also donate a portion of its sales from over-the-counter items to the Caring Together Program.

Family First Health will be sharing quotes from patients and further information on Friday and Saturday on its Facebook page.

