A crash on Route 30 eastbound in Hellam Township is restricting traffic Wednesday, Nov. 28. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

Update 11:30 a.m.: The crash has been cleared, according to 511pa.com.

CLEARED: Crash on US 30 eastbound at Cool Springs Rd. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 28, 2018

Reported earlier:Traffic on Route 30 eastbound in Hellam Township is restricted following a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash, reported about 9:30 a.m., happened in the eastbound lane at Cool Springs Road, according to 511pa.com.

A crash caused a traffic disruption on Route 30 eastbound near Wrightsville Wednesday, Nov. 28. Photo courtesy of Hellam Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

The left lane is closed, according to 511pa.com. It was reported with rollover.

Hellam Township Police said to expect heavy delays. The department said everyone involved in the crash is OK.

