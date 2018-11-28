LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Update 11:30 a.m.: The crash has been cleared, according to 511pa.com.

 

Reported earlier:Traffic on Route 30 eastbound in Hellam Township is restricted following a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash, reported about 9:30 a.m., happened in the eastbound lane at Cool Springs Road, according to 511pa.com.

The left lane is closed, according to 511pa.com. It was reported with rollover. 

Hellam Township Police said to expect heavy delays. The department said everyone involved in the crash is OK.

Check back later for updates.

 

 

