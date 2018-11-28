Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County coroner has been called to a crash on Route 15, according to York County 911.

The crash was reported with entrapment just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, on Route 15 near Golf Course Road in Carroll Township, according to York County 911's webcad.

The crash is a multi-vehicle crash, and all lanes are closed in the area, according to 511pa.com.

