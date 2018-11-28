Coroner called to Route 15 crash in Carroll Township
The York County coroner has been called to a crash on Route 15, according to York County 911.
The crash was reported with entrapment just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, on Route 15 near Golf Course Road in Carroll Township, according to York County 911's webcad.
The crash is a multi-vehicle crash, and all lanes are closed in the area, according to 511pa.com.
Check back later for updates.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/28/coroner-called-carroll-township-crash/2140539002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs