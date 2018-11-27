Buy Photo Kelli Masters, assistant professor of nursing at York College, demonstrates the proper way to apply pressure to a bleeding wound for students in the William Penn Senior High School Public Safety and Emergency Services class, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Students in the William Penn Senior High School Public Safety Academy received hands-on wound management training on Tuesday, Nov. 27, with the Stop the Bleed program.

Trauma nurse and York College Assistant Professor of Nursing Kelli Masters taught the 35 students how to stop major bleeding with pressure, packing and tourniquets. Each student then had the opportunity to pack wounds with QuickClot and apply a tourniquet to either a training dummy or other students.

Stop the Bleed was developed by the American College of Surgeons in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.

Stopping the loss of blood from a major wound within five to 10 minutes is crucial, according to www.bleedingcontrol.org. The goal of Stop the Bleed is to train as many people as possible to perform this life-saving act in the same way that many people learn to perform the Heimlich maneuver or CPR, the organization said.

William Penn Senior High School Public Safety and Emergency Services student Steve Prince, left, applies a tourniquet to School Police Officer Bryan Einsig during a "stop the bleed" class, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo

The Public Safety Academy at William Penn Senior High School aims to prepare students for careers after high school in the fields of criminal justice, emergency response and security.

