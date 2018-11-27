Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A head-on crash on Route 30 in West Manchester Township snarled evening rush-hour traffic for hours on Monday, according to police.

West Manchester Police Officer Brad Craig said it happened about 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Route 30's intersection with Trinity Road (Route 616) when a car moved out of its lane and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The car's driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Craig. The man was taken to York Hospital then subsequently transferred to Hershey Medical Center.

The tractor-trailer driver escaped injury, according to police.

Officers closed the portion of Route 30 between Trinity Road and Hanover Road (Route 116) for between four and five hours, Craig said.

That was because the tractor-trailer lost the fluids from its engine compartment, as did the car involved, he said, and it took some time to clean them up.

The closure caused significant traffic backlogs, the officer said.

State Department of Transportation workers spread sand on the road, and a crew from the trucking company that owns the tractor-trailer also responded to help with cleanup, Craig said.

'Totally entangled': West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clif Laughman said fire/rescue crew members from West Manchester and Nashville arrived on scene to find the car's driver heavily entrapped.

"His legs were totally entangled in the dashboard," Laughman said. "We had to remove the roof and remove the doors of the car."

After that, rescuers pulled the dashboard off the man and then untangled his legs, the fire chief said.

Laughman said 44 minutes elapsed between the time firefighters were dispatched to the crash at 5:07 p.m. and when the crash victim was freed and loaded into an ambulance at 5:51 p.m.

He explained that fire/rescue crews are always mindful of what's called "the golden hour," meaning that getting a crash victim to a hospital within an hour increases his chances of survival.

"And we met that," Laughman said. "Everyone did a great job."

Fire police from West Manchester Township and Nashville helped police detour traffic off Route 30, he said.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

