Buy Photo YorVoice Singing competition at Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center Friday, March 18, 2016. Amanda J. Cain (Photo: The York Dispatch )Buy Photo

The Cultural Alliance of York County is accepting team submissions for YorVoice, a singing competition that will be held 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Appell Center for Performing Arts.

The fifth annual YorVoice will feature a celebrity panel of judges. One team will be chosen as the YorVoice champion, and one will earn the "People's Choice" title.

Team registration is limited, and all forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Teams can register online at yorvoice.org.

To compete, a team must contribute a minimum of $50 to the Cultural Alliance 2019 Annual Campaign. The fee will be waived for teams composed of Cultural Alliance employees.

Buy Photo Mylea Thompson performs "Queen of the Night" by Mozart at the YorVoice singing competition Friday, March 18, 2016, at Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center. She will perform at this year's competition, March 25. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

Teams can range from one to 20 members and will perform one song of their choice of their own live band, a capella or with pre-recorded music they provide.

Song selection is first come, first served. No duplicate songs will be permitted.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/27/cultural-alliance-seeks-singers-yorvoice-competition/2123682002/