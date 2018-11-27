The Cultural Alliance of York County is accepting team submissions for YorVoice, a singing competition that will be held 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Appell Center for Performing Arts.
The fifth annual YorVoice will feature a celebrity panel of judges. One team will be chosen as the YorVoice champion, and one will earn the "People's Choice" title.
Team registration is limited, and all forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Teams can register online at yorvoice.org.
To compete, a team must contribute a minimum of $50 to the Cultural Alliance 2019 Annual Campaign. The fee will be waived for teams composed of Cultural Alliance employees.
Teams can range from one to 20 members and will perform one song of their choice of their own live band, a capella or with pre-recorded music they provide.
Song selection is first come, first served. No duplicate songs will be permitted.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs