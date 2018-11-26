A woman was injured during a fire in the 11000 block of Bohr Court Friday, Nov. 23. Photo courtesy of Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Co. (Photo: Submitted)

A woman was injured in a Shrewsbury Township fire Friday night, according to fire official.

Glen Rock Assistant Fire Chief Cody Stiffler said two people were displaced by a fire in the 11000 block of Bohr Court Friday, Nov. 23.

Crews responded to the scene just after 5 p.m., he said.

“The first engine arrived to find the house well-involved with fire,” he said.

The two-story home was destroyed by the fire, Stiffler said.

A woman who lived there was injured, he said.

"The resident had sustained burns and was transported to York Hospital," he said, Stiffler said he was not sure how the woman was injured.

Six dogs were in the home, and he said on Monday, Nov. 26, that he wasn't sure if all were accounted for.

Difficulties: Stiffler said getting equipment to the home was problematic. There is a bridge with a weight limit for vehicles, he said, which made it so the firefighters had to walk up to the home from a certain distance.

He said most of the firefighters had to take a "long walk" to get to the home.

Additionally, that area does not have hydrants, so crews had to take water from a nearby pond, he said.

The assistant chief said crews were there for about four and a half hours. He estimated between 60 and 70 firefighters were at the scene Friday night.

Stiffler did not have a damage estimate Monday afternoon. He said a state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

A message for state police spokesman Trooper James Spencer seeking additional information on the fire was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

