Buy Photo Ishmael Onedraoogo, left, and Zel Metzler set up the Indoor Photo Op Stop, Sunday, November 25, 2018 for Saturday's Light Up York event. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York City Special Events coordinator Mary Yeaple and a handful of volunteers last weekend prepared 1 N. George St. for the annual Light Up York event happening Saturday, Dec. 1.

Inside 1 N. George will be the Photo Opp Stop, featuring all sorts of holiday backgrounds and props for taking family photos and selfies.

The Photo Opp Stop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Several entertainers will perform at the Photo Opp Stop including Jason K, the White Rose Chorus, and Ian Carroll. Our York Media will be hosting a Pop Up Video Booth and Mel Conrad will be creating caricatures from 2 p.m. till 5 p.m.

For a map of the Light Up York events and a schedule, visit yorkcity.org/LightUpYork.

Buy Photo York City Special Events Coordinator Mary Yeaple, left, Carolyn McNulty, and Jay Yeaple, right, untangle garland while setting up the Indoor Photo Op Stop, Sunday, November 25, 2018 for Saturday's Light Up York event. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

