York City Special Events coordinator Mary Yeaple and a handful of volunteers last weekend prepared 1 N. George St. for the annual Light Up York event happening Saturday, Dec. 1.
Inside 1 N. George will be the Photo Opp Stop, featuring all sorts of holiday backgrounds and props for taking family photos and selfies.
The Photo Opp Stop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Several entertainers will perform at the Photo Opp Stop including Jason K, the White Rose Chorus, and Ian Carroll. Our York Media will be hosting a Pop Up Video Booth and Mel Conrad will be creating caricatures from 2 p.m. till 5 p.m.
For a map of the Light Up York events and a schedule, visit yorkcity.org/LightUpYork.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/26/volunteers-prep-light-up-york/2110864002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs