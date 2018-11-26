. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected November 16, 2018

o Denny’s Restaurant No. 2362, Hanover

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed all ceiling vents within rear and dining area having a large accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning.

o Observed numerous deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

o Observed shelving underneath grills(x2) located on cook’s line, having a large accumulation of encrusted grease, liquid spills and old food residue and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed numerous refrigerator units bottom shelving located on cook’s line having an accumulation of dirt and old food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed clean equipment (cutting board), stored in rear area directly on the floor by hand sink, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Roof is leaking water over-top of the ware washing area(ceiling) and is in need of immediate repair.

o Observed standing water resting and overflowing inside of floor drain within ware washing area at the time of inspection.

o Microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have old encrusted food residue/debris all around the inside area of unit and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed floor drain located in ware washing area is backed up and doesn't allow water drainage from three (3) compartment sink to flow inside. Water flows all over the rear area of floor and floor drain remains back-up with standing water.

o Observed the entire rear area flooring, PVC piping and walls of the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, liquid splash and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed flooring of walk-in refrigerator and freezer units of the food facility is extremely dirty with old food, trash and dirty debris and need of cleaning at this time.

In compliance:

Inspected November 13, 2018

o Taylor Haus Family Restaurant, Hopewell Township

o Sweet Frog, Shrewsbury

o Red Land Senior High School, Fairview Township

o Pizza Hut No. 023030, Shrewsbury

o Fishing Creek Elementary School, Fairview Township

o Fairview Township Elementary School, Fairview Township

o Crossroads Middle School, Fairview Township

o Caputo Brothers Creamery, Spring Grove

Inspected November 14, 2018

o Park Hills Elementary School, Penn Township

o Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover

Inspected November 15, 2018

o Square Bean Coffee House, Dillsburg

o Rutter’s No. 56, Fairview Township

o Mason Dixon Family Restaurant, Shrewsbury

o Jillybeans Sweet Shop, Wrightsville

o Concord Café, Springettsbury Township

o Chipotle Mexican Grill, Springettsbury Township

o Calvary United Methodist Church, Dillsburg

o Bella Roma Pizza, Winterstown

Inspected November 16, 2018

o Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt, York Township

o Super Store, Hanover

o Boch’s Catering, Hanover

Inspected November 19, 2018

o Weigelstown Elementary School, Dover Township

o The Popcorn Loft, West Manchester Township

o Genesis Golf, Stewartstown

o Dover Area Intermediate School, Dover Township

