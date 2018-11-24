Community Progress Council Logo (Photo: http://yorkcpc.org/)

Community Progress Council, York County's community action agency, received the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's "Best Agency Award" during a Nov. 13 event in Harrisburg.

The Community Progress Council (CPC) was one of four out of 72 agencies across the state to be honored, according to a news release.

The CPC was recognized for its work with York County residents regarding home-ownership, home foreclosure, rental assistance and personal finance.

Its housing program provides one-on-one counseling, as well as educational workshops for residents.

The CPC has two of Pennsylvania's six Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-certified counselors; home-buyers are often required to meet with certified counselors before accessing some loans.

It is the only housing counseling agency in York County approved through HUD. It was first HUD-approved after an initial filing in 2015, and passed a review in June 2018.

HUD-approved services the CPC provides at no cost to consumers include rental housing educational workshops, rental counseling, financial literacy workshops, budget and credit counseling, pre-purchase home-buyer educational workshops, predatory lending and fair housing education workshops, pre-purchase counseling, and mortgage delinquency and default resolution counseling.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/24/yorks-community-progress-council-wins-state-best-agency-award/2093585002/