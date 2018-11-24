Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)Buy Photo

York City Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a neighbor in the 900 block of Madison Avenue around 9:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, according to a police news release.

Marvin Slaughter Jr., 30, is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Kellye Press, according to York City Police.

Press was transported in a private vehicle to York Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Slaugther is charged with aggravated assault, and was transported to central booking, police said.

Police said both men live in the 900 block of Madison Avenue and know each other.

