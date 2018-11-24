LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a neighbor in the 900 block of Madison Avenue around 9:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, according to a police news release. 

Marvin Slaughter Jr., 30, is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Kellye Press, according to York City Police.  

Press was transported in a private vehicle to York Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police said. 

Slaugther is charged with aggravated assault, and was transported to central booking, police said. 

Police said both men live in the 900 block of Madison Avenue and know each other. 

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/24/police-york-city-man-stabbed-neighbor-friday-night/2100242002/