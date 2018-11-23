York-Opoly, a board game based off of York, is available for sale online at Late for the Sky. (Photo courtesy of Lateforthesky.com). (Photo: Submited)

Yorkers can now purchase their favorite local spots in York-Opoly, a Monopoly-style board game based on York County.

Two to six players can travel around the board buying up notable area properties — including the Haines Shoe House, the Weigthlifting Hall of Fame, the White Rose Bar and Grill, and the York City Pretzel Co.

Although players won't go directly to jail, the classic Monopoly incarceration corners are fittingly replaced with a traffic jam in York-Opoly.

For $24.95, residents can get their hands on Yorkopoly online at Late for the Sky.

Surrounding areas also have board games featured on the site, including Hershey-Opoloy and Lancaster County-Opoly.

