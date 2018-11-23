Buy Photo From left, William Penn Senior High School seniors Yeniffer Jose, 17, and Fraberlin Raynoso, 16, open a bag of clothing while working with bilingual teaching assistant Madeline Skinner during York City Cares ... A Resource Fair at the high school in York City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Last year, Coats of Friendship collected 705 coats to donate throughout York City. This year the student-run nonprofit aims to give away more than four times last year's total.

Coats of Friendship has already reached more than half its 3,000 coat goal, and will be distributing 1,600 coats from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 24, at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St.

No ID, registration or referral is needed to pick up a coat.

The group, founded in 2014, has a board of directors made up of 10 elementary school students.

CEO and founder Tristan Rankin is only in fourth grade — and he's not even the youngest member of his team.

There are two second-graders, one third-grader, six fourth-graders and one seventh-grader helping to run the nonprofit.

Students also attach a personalized, hand-written note to each donated coat.

