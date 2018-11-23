Buy Photo Officials at the scene of an accident on Cabin Creek Road in Lower Windsor Township, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Numerous emergency responders have been called to the scene of a crash in Lower Windsor Township Friday afternoon, according to York County 911.

The crash is reported as a "mass casualty," call because the it is involving multiple vehicles, according to a York County 911 supervisor.

York County 911's webcad states that the crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. Crews are responding to the area of Cabin Creek Road and East Prospect Road.

The crash was reported with entrapment, according to 911.

As of 2:45 p.m., more than a dozen units were called to the scene, according to York County 911's webcad.

