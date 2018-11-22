CLOSE B.J. Harris of Thomasville and her son Trent Shelly of York City waited hours in the cold to be the first Thanksgiving Day shoppers at Target. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Denise Thiel of Waldorf, Md., left, and her sister Amy Fager of Shippensburg, dress the part while shopping at the West Manchester Township TargetÂ on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Amy said it's tradition that the sisters dress similarly when kicking off the holiday shopping season. "Our shirts even match," she said. They were visiting for Thanksgiving at their parents Dover Township home. The store opened at 5 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

More than 100 people waited in below-freezing temperatures to get a head start on Black Friday sales at the West Manchester Township Target on Thanksgiving Day.

"We always look forward to it," Dover resident Brenda Wolf said.

Wolf, bundled in a Steelers jacket, had been waiting in line for less than an hour about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, when the National Weather Service said it was 25 degrees.

"My nose is frozen," she said.

She was among a number of shoppers who were awaiting the store's 5 p.m. opening.

Waiting: Wolf said she and her friends come out every year for Black Friday shopping. At Target, she buys household items to give as Christmas gifts.

While she had only been in line for less than an hour, others had been there for longer. In fact, some had spent several hours there.

BJ Harris, of Thomasville, her son Trent Shelly, of York City, and Brad Markle, of West York, were among the first people in line.

Harris said she and her son have been doing Black Friday shopping for 10 years now.

Buy Photo BJ Harris, of Thomasville, center, her son Trent Shelly, of York City, left, and friend Brad Markle, of West York, celebrate being the first to enter the West Manchester Township TargetÂ after it opened on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The store opened at 5 p.m. and the trio was in line before 11 a.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

"We're always first in line," she said.

The three were prepared, she said, with blankets and a space heater.

"It wasn't bad," Markel said of the wait.

Harris said they got there just before 11 a.m. The three were looking to purchase TVs from the store.

"This isn't even the worst I've seen," Shelley said of the lines.

Harris said she wished Black Friday actually started on Friday, so employees could still experience the holiday.

Something specific: Not far behind Harris was Troy Johnson, of Dover. Johnson had only been waiting about two hours.

He said he and his wife have been going out for Black Friday for eight years or so. Each year there is something specific he wants to get as gifts for his kids.

Buy Photo Courtney Dippery of Dover Township tries to keep warm as she waits in line at the West Manchester Township TargetÂ on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The store opened at 5 p.m. She was shopping for toys for a step child. "The things we do for love, right?" she said. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

His family eats Thanksgiving dinner early, he said.

Like Harris, he was prepared. He was wearing heated gloves. Johnson noted that he could feel his hands — but not his toes.

The weather service projected a low of 15 degrees for Thursday.

Target will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

