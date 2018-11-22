Fire crews responded to a trailer fire in the 500 block of Broad Street in Peach Bottom Township on Thanksgiving morning. Photo courtesy of Greg Fantom with the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company. (Photo: Submitted)

A fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a trailer on Thanksgiving Day, according to a fire official.

Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Jeff Griffith said the fire happened at a business trailer used for real estate in the 500 block of Broad Street Thursday, Nov. 22.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and found the entire right side of the trailer well involved with fire, according to the chief.

“It was only a matter of minutes that we had it under control,” he said.

Griffith said the fire was reported to 911 by the owner's grandson, who was in the area and saw smoke from the trailer.

“It’s going to be a total loss for the trailer," the chief said.

The chief said that even though the fire didn't spread to the other side of the trailer, the heat and smoke damage makes the trailer a total loss.

No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire, according to the chief.

Griffith said crews were at the scene for about an hour.

Citizens Volunteer Fire Co. in Fawn Grove, Airville Volunteer Fire Co. and Whiteford Volunteer Fire Co. assisted in fighting the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Griffith said the fire is under investigation by a state police fire marshal.

A message left for a state police spokesman seeking additional information Thursday morning was not immediately returned.

