More than two dozen vehicles — including several high-end cars — will be on the auction block as part of the York County Drug Task Force's Black Friday auction.

The annual auction starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave. in York City.

As always, the county's Drug Task Force is auctioning items that were seized from drug dealers and during drug investigations in York County.

Thirty vehicles will be auctioned, including a Mercedes C2A, an Audi A4, a BMW 335, an Infiniti 1FX and an Infiniti FX35, according to a news release from the York County District Attorney's Office.

Smaller items also will be auctioned off, including a television, cellphones and a smart watch, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the DA's office.

Small items must be paid for immediately. Anyone who wins a vehicle auction must put down a cash deposit of $500, the DA's office said.

Vehicles must be completely paid for in cash and removed from Schaad's parking lot by Nov. 30, according to the release; no deposits will be returned.

All vehicles will be sold as-is, with no warranties or guarantees, according to the DA's office.

Notary service will be available at the auction, and all vehicles must be titled before being moved.

A driver's license and proof of insurance is necessary for all title transfers, and those bidding on vehicles must be at least 18 years old.

People can examine the vehicles being auctioned off in the Schaad Detective Agency parking lot starting on Wednesday, Nov. 21, according to the news release.

