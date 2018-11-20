Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Two displaced in Springettsbury Fire Tuesday morning
Two residents were displaced following a fire in the 2000 block of Schoolhouse Lane in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Two displaced in Springettsbury Fire Tuesday morning John A. Pavoncello
Published 11:44 a.m. ET Nov. 20, 2018
Buy Photo Buy Photo Buy Photo Buy Photo Buy Photo Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last Slide Next Slide Buy Photo About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch) Buy Photo
Two residents were displaced after a fire in the 2000 block of Schoolhouse Lane in Springettsbury Township Tuesday morning.
The residents were home when the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. in the kitchen, according to John Woods, battalion chief for York Area United Fire and Rescue.
After calling 911 the two escaped without injury, he said.
Responding firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2018/11/20/two-displaced-springettsbury-fire-tuesday-morning/2066569002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs