Buy Photo About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Two residents were displaced after a fire in the 2000 block of Schoolhouse Lane in Springettsbury Township Tuesday morning.

The residents were home when the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. in the kitchen, according to John Woods, battalion chief for York Area United Fire and Rescue.

After calling 911 the two escaped without injury, he said.

Responding firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

