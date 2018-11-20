PHOTOS: Two displaced in Springettsbury Fire
About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Chief Daniel Hoff talks with firefighters after they knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Chief Daniel Hoff talks with firefighters after they knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighter Chris Mowry turns off the air supply for Capt. Patrick Mooney after firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
About two dozen firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Firefighter Chris Mowry turns off the air supply for Capt. Patrick Mooney after firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighter Chris Mowry turns off the air supply for Capt. Patrick Mooney after firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a Springettsbury Township home, Tuesday, November 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Two residents were displaced after a fire in the 2000 block of Schoolhouse Lane in Springettsbury Township Tuesday morning. 

    The residents were home when the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. in the kitchen, according to John Woods, battalion chief for York Area United Fire and Rescue.

    After calling 911 the two escaped without injury, he said. 

    Responding firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

